Mets' Wilmer Flores: Lined up for return in near future
Flores' (back) return date is "imminent" in the words of manager Mickey Callaway, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Flores was 3-for-6 in two rehab games for High-A St. Lucie heading into Thursday night, during which he started out 3-for-5 with a home run, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The infielder looks set to rejoin the Mets sometime in the next several days. He'll probably assume a starting role at least against left-handed pitching to spell lefty batter Dominic Smith. Oddly enough, however, he's batting .299/.368/.507 against righties and an inept .174/.250/.239 against southpaws in 2018, so maybe he's in store for more work against the majority handedness than his previous experience says.
