Mets' Wilmer Flores: Nearing return from DL

Flores (back) is nearing a return from the 10-day disabled list, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Flores landed on the disabled list May 28 with lower-back soreness and has resumed all baseball activities. It remains unclear whether the 26-year-old will require a short minor-league rehab stint, but it wouldn't be surprising for him to return at some point within the next week.

