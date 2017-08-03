Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not in Thursday's lineup

Flores is out of the lineup Thursday against Colorado.

Flores will stay on the bench for a second straight game after starting the previous six. This is most likely due to the production of Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, both of whom hit home runs during Wednesday's victory. Flores will likely return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.

