Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out again Friday

Flores is not in Friday's lineup for the series opener against the Dodgers.

Flores takes a seat on the bench for the third straight game as Jay Bruce gets another start at first. Manager Terry Collins may choose to roll out a typical lineup with Bruce at first and Curtis Granderson in right, making it difficult for Flores to see time in the field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast