Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out with sore rib

Flores was removed from the lineup card prior to Wednesday's game due to a sore left rib, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Flores was scratched a few hours before the first pitch of Wednesday's contest against the Yankees, and should be considered day-to-day with a left rib injury. In his place, Travis d'Arnaud will make his first major-league start at the hot corner while Rene Rivera is set to handle the catching duties.

