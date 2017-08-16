Mets' Wilmer Flores: Out with sore rib
Flores was removed from the lineup card prior to Wednesday's game due to a sore left rib, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Flores was scratched a few hours before the first pitch of Wednesday's contest against the Yankees, and should be considered day-to-day with a left rib injury. In his place, Travis d'Arnaud will make his first major-league start at the hot corner while Rene Rivera is set to handle the catching duties.
