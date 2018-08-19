Mets' Wilmer Flores: Plates run vs. Phillies

Flores went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Flores got the Mets on the board in the fourth inning after singling home a run. He's having a solid month of August at the dish, as he's hitting .296 with two home runs and 12 RBI through 18 games.

