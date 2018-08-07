Mets' Wilmer Flores: Plates two vs. Reds
Flores went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against Cincinnati.
Flores drove in a run during the first inning on a single to right field, and he plated another in the fourth on a single to left. Following Monday's performance, he's recorded back-to-back multi-hit games, going 6-for-9 with a double and three RBI over that stretch. Flores is slashing .279/.336/.461 through 91 games for the Mets in 2018.
