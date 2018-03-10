Mets' Wilmer Flores: Pops first spring homer Friday

Flores went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 26-year-old appears set for a utility role once again in 2018 after the Mets brought in Todd Frazier to man third base, but Flores has slugged at least 16 homers in each of the last three seasons, proving he can still deliver some fantasy value in that role. There are also paths to regular playing time for him as well, particularly if Adrian Gonzalez needs a platoon partner at first base, and if an injury opens up a starting spot Flores would immediately become a priority FAAB target in shallower mixed leagues.