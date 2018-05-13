Mets' Wilmer Flores: Receives third straight start
Flores will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Flores will be included in the lineup for a third consecutive game and should remain the Mets' primary option at the hot corner until Todd Frazier (hamstring) is ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Recent reports have suggested that Frazier will likely be activated by next weekend, so assuming that timetable still holds, Flores should be viewed as more of a short-term pickup that one that can stabilize a corner-infield spot for fantasy owners over the long haul. Flores is hitting .286/.348/.524 with a home run, two RBI and two runs through nine appearances in May.
