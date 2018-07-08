Mets' Wilmer Flores: Records three-hit game

Flores went 3-for-4 with a double Saturday against the Rays.

Flores recorded his second three-hit effort of the season Saturday, though he didn't get any runs or RBI. While not spectacular, he has quietly hit well since coming off the disabled list June 15, recording at least one hit in all but two of his starts. He also has four home runs, 14 RBI and eight runs scored in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories