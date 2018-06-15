Mets' Wilmer Flores: Reinstated from disabled list

Flores (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Flores has been out since late May due to lower-back soreness but was able to successfully navigate three minor-league outings on a rehab assignment over the past week, signaling that he is back to full health. Though it's expected Flores will see a decent amount of playing time with Adrian Gonzalez off the roster and Yoenis Cespedes (hip) on the DL, he isn't in the starting nine for Friday's game in Arizona.

