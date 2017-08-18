Mets' Wilmer Flores: Returns to lineup Friday
Flores (ribs) is back in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Flores was able to avoid landing on the disabled list following a left rib injury that has forced him out of the lineup for the past two games. He will take over at first and bat in the cleanup spot for the series opener, but don't be surprised if he receives a couple days off here and there while fully recovering from the rib soreness. Since the All-Star break, Flores is hitting .292/.342/.625 with seven home runs and 13 RBI.
