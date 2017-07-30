Mets' Wilmer Flores: Seeing regular reps at first base

Flores will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Mariners.

Following the recent trade of Lucas Duda to the Rays along with T.J. Rivera (elbow) hitting the disabled list with a potential season-ending injury, Flores looks like a safe bet to enjoy regular starts at first base for the foreseeable future. He's already taken advantage of the uptick in at-bats by going 8-for-26 with three home runs over the Mets' last eight games, so it may be worthwhile to keep him active in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only format while he continues to sizzle.