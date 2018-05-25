Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will get starting assignment this weekend
Flores got the start against right-hander Zach Davies on Thursday, hitting third and going 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, and Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after the game that Flores would take over starting duties at third base until Todd Frazier (hamstring) returns, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports. "I want Flo in there every day for the offensive component," Callaway said after Thursday's game. "We obviously need to score some runs right now."
The 26-year-old hasn't exactly been raking this season, posting a .238/.319/.406 slash line through 116 plate appearances with three homers and 12 RBI, but that's still better than what Jose Reyes (.403 OPS) and Luis Guillorme (.500 OPS) have managed to produce. For his career, Flores has a .695 OPS against RHP compared to an .803 mark against LHP, but with regular at-bats and a prominent spot in the batting order, he could provide some short-term value even in shallower fantasy leagues until Frazier is healthy again.
