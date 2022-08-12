Machado was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Machado has served mainly as a middle reliever for the Nationals this year, and he's posted a 4.57 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 43.1 innings over 38 appearances in the majors. However, he'll head to Rochester as part of a move to make room on the active roster for Tyler Clippard (groin) and Jake McGee.

More News