Early (elbow) is tentatively set to pitch for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The southpaw threw 30 pitches in a Bridge League game Tuesday, so he could be targeting 40-50 during his appearance with Harrisburg. Early has yet to make his Nationals debut after being acquired from the Red Sox in July, but he may be able to join the big-league club before the end of the season if all goes well Sunday. Over 17 starts this year for Boston prior to being shut down with elbow inflammation, Early delivered a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 93:34 K:BB through 91.2 innings.