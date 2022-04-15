Strange-Gordon (illness) was placed on the injured list Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Strange-Gordon was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to his illness, and he'll be forced to spend some time away from the team. If the 33-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 IL, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he tests negative. Victor Robles should have an even stronger grip on playing time in center field, while Donovan Casey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

