Strange-Gordon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
The 34-year-old started three straight games and four of the past five, but he'll return to the bench Friday with Alcides Escobar (finger) rejoining the lineup. Strange-Gordon should continue to see sporadic playing time in a utility role.
