Strange-Gordon was scratched from the lineup due to an illness Thursday against Pittsburgh, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strange-Gordon was set to start in center field, though he was instead forced to stay at the team hotel. Manager Davey Martinez declined further comment but did say the team would make a decision about a potential roster move Friday. If Strange-Gordon were to remain sidelined moving forward, Victor Robles would likely have a more secure grip on playing time while Lucius Fox may also shift up the depth chart.