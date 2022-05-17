Strange-Gordon will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Strange-Gordon seems to be moving ahead of Alcides Escobar on the shortstop depth chart, as he started five of the last seven games there prior to Tuesday's contest. Escobar will get the nod this time, however, and the pair could continue to split time fairly evenly going forward.
