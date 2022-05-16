Strange-Gordon will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Marlins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

For the second time in three games, Strange-Gordon will draw the nod at shortstop over Alcides Escobar with a right-handed starter (Sandy Alcantara) on the mound. Though Strange-Gordon bats from the left side while Escobar hits from the right side, it's unclear if manager Dave Martinez will opt for a platoon between the two players, as Escobar drew the start in Sunday's 8-0 loss against Houston right-hander Justin Verlander. Instead, Martinez may be inclined to ride the hotter bat between Escobar and Strange-Gordon, who has gone 5-for-23 with no extra-base hits since being reinstated from the injured list earlier this month.