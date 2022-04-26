Strange-Gordon (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Strange-Gordon has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a non-COVID-19-related illness, so he'll likely appear in multiple games in the minors before coming off the 10-day injured list. Once reinstated from the IL, Strange-Gordon is expected to fill a utility role for Washington.

