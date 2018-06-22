Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Gets first win with Nationals
Herrera (2-1) collected his first win with Washington, tossing a perfect eighth inning in Thursday 4-2 victory over Baltimore.
In two appearances since being traded to Washington, Herrera has thrown a pair of perfect innings with a win and a hold. Sean Doolittle locked down the save in this one as well, so it appears these two are each locked in to their respective roles.
