Scherzer's scheduled start against the Phillies was postponed, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The two teams are not expected to play Thursday as they protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. It's not yet known when the game will be made up. While nothing is official, Scherzer will likely get the ball for Friday's series opener against Boston.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Falls short of third win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Earns win against Baltimore•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picks up first win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: On track for Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session•