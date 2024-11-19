Pivetta rejected the Red Sox' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pivetta being extended the qualifying offer was met with some initial surprise, but it quickly became clear that he was going to have a strong free-agent market and that's evident with him turning down a sizable one-year deal. The right-hander has never posted an ERA below 4.00 in his career, but Pivetta boasts a 30 percent strikeout rate and 7.3 percent walk rate over the last two seasons and is still relatively young, as he will turn 32 in February. If Pivetta signs elsewhere, the Red Sox will receive a draft pick.