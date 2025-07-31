The Orioles recalled Young from Double-A Chesapeake on Thursday.

Baltimore returned Young to the minors Wednesday, one day after he made a six-inning spot start as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays. Despite turning in a quality start, Young still holds a 6.63 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 36.2 innings in the majors this season, but he could nonetheless be in line for additional turns through the Baltimore rotation after he was recalled from Double-A to replace Zach Eflin (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Eflin's next start was scheduled to come up either Sunday versus the Cubs or Monday versus the Phillies, and the Orioles could look to either Young or rehabbing left-hander Cade Povich (hip) to fill in for the righty.