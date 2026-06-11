Orioles' Brandon Young: Blanks Seattle in win

Young (5-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

It was another excellent outing for Young, who's now logged four straight quality starts -- he's posted a 2.08 ERA across 30.3 innings in that span. The 27-year-old Young's lowered his ERA to 3.04 through 10 starts (56.1 innings) this season with a 1.13 WHIP and 33:14 K: BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Mariners in Seattle next week.