Orioles' Brandon Young: Can't find rhythm in third loss

Young (8-3) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

A third-inning Zach Neto three-run home run left a big mark on Young's line, and the hurler never quite got it going Thursday. The right-hander did escape a bases-loaded jam in the third frame to avoid what could've been an even worse outing, but it was still his shortest start since May 17 in Washington. Young will bring a decent 3.43 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 89:38 K:BB over 107.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Minnesota.