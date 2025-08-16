Young (1-6) picked up the win Friday against the Astros, allowing one hit while striking out six over eight scoreless innings.

The rookie right-hander was tossing a perfect game through 7.2 innings before Ramon Urias broke it up with an infield single in the eighth, but Young quickly regrouped to finish the inning and secure his first career MLB win. The outing was especially encouraging coming on the heels of one of his worst performances of the year, when he lasted only three innings and surrendered six runs. Friday's gem not only marked a personal milestone but also lowered Young's ERA by more than a full point, as he now owns a 5.68 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 40:26 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season.