Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Brandon Young: Escapes with no-decision Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Young didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Phillies, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

A J.T. Realmuto solo shot in the sixth inning chased Young from the game and cost him his 10th quality start of the season, but the right-hander was taken off the hook for his third loss when the Orioles' offense woke up in the seventh. Young hasn't been tagged with a loss since June 16, going 3-0 over his last seven starts with a 3.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 41 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Angels.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!