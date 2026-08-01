Orioles' Brandon Young: Escapes with no-decision Friday

Young didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Phillies, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

A J.T. Realmuto solo shot in the sixth inning chased Young from the game and cost him his 10th quality start of the season, but the right-hander was taken off the hook for his third loss when the Orioles' offense woke up in the seventh. Young hasn't been tagged with a loss since June 16, going 3-0 over his last seven starts with a 3.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 41 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Angels.