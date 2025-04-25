Young and the Orioles will not face the Tigers on Friday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The two teams will play two games Saturday at 1:10 pm and 6:10 pm ET to make up for Friday's contest, and Young will likely start in one of them. Young made his major-league debut against the Reds on April 19 and did not factor into the decision, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings.