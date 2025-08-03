Young is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

As expected, Young will be called upon to fill one of the openings in the rotation that was created Thursday after Zach Eflin (back) was placed on the injured list and Charlie Morton was traded to the Tigers. Young has previously made eight starts this season for Baltimore, going 0-5 with a 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB in 36.2 innings. The rookie right-hander came through with his first career quality start his last time out in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Blue Jays, striking out six over six frames while allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks.