Orioles' Brandon Young: Getting start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
As expected, Young will be called upon to fill one of the openings in the rotation that was created Thursday after Zach Eflin (back) was placed on the injured list and Charlie Morton was traded to the Tigers. Young has previously made eight starts this season for Baltimore, going 0-5 with a 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB in 36.2 innings. The rookie right-hander came through with his first career quality start his last time out in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Blue Jays, striking out six over six frames while allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks.
More News
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Back in big leagues•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Demoted after spot start•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Up as 27th man for doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Heading back to minors•
-
Orioles' Brandon Young: Remains winless•