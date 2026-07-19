Orioles' Brandon Young: Goes seven strong in win

Young (8-2) earned the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Young allowed a run in the third frame before cruising to his second straight seven-inning quality start, throwing 62 of 95 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs. It continued a steady campaign for the 27-year-old, who's yielded three earned runs or fewer in 14 of 16 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 74:32 K:BB across 91.1 innings into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.