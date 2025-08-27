The Orioles transferred Young (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The move to the 60-day IL spells an official end to Young's season. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Young said that he expects to face a six-week recovery from the left hamstring strain, which should allow him to have a normal offseason. In 12 starts with the big club as a rookie, the 27-year-old right-hander went 1-7 and submitted a 6.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB in 57.2 innings. Young should get the chance to compete for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation in 2026, but in light of his poor numbers in his first taste of the majors this season, he'll likely need a strong spring to secure a starting role with the big club.