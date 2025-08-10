Young (0-6) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Five of the six runs Young surrendered came via the long ball, and he was pulled after just 74 pitches in his shortest effort of the season. Coming off back-to-back starts in which he allowed only two earned runs combined, the 26-year-old has still failed to complete five innings in eight of 10 outings this year. He'll take a 6.70 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 44.1 innings into a road matchup with Houston next week.