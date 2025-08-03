Young conceded two unearned runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.

The Baltimore rookie right-hander fared well in this short, 80-pitch outing. Young allowed two unearned runs to score in the first but then settled in to hold the Chicago lineup, as he allowed just one extra-base hit -- an Ian Happ double that drove home one of those unearned runs. After pitching to a 7.52 ERA in 26.1 innings over his first six starts, the 26-year-old has performed better over his latest three outings, producing a 3.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB across 15 frames. Even with Cade Povich (hip) being slated to rejoin the Orioles rotation Monday, Young should continue to make starts while Zach Eflin (back) is sidelined. Young currently lines up to make his next appearance against the Athletics at home next weekend.