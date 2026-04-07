Orioles' Brandon Young: Optioned after spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Young to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Young tossed five shutout innings in a spot start Monday against the White Sox, but the Orioles will nonetheless replace him on the roster with reliever Nick Raquet. Baltimore could recall Dean Kremer from Norfolk when it needs a starter for this weekend against the Giants.
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