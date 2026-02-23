Young was charged with a blown save during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in two innings. He struck out two.

Young served up a solo home run to Austin Slater in the third inning. The 27-year-old right-hander is in contention to begin the season in Baltimore's rotation, but he'll need to bounce back soon in order to keep pace with the club's other candidates. After posting a 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 12 regular-season starts in 2025, Young appears initially to be the least likely of Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Cade Povich to crack the Opening Day rotation.