Young didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The 26-year-old righty was up as the 27th man for the twin bill and came through with his first career quality start, tossing 61 of 86 pitches for strikes before exiting. Young may have been making his last start for Baltimore this season, as Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Cade Povich (hip) are both wrapping up rehab assignments, but he mostly hasn't looked ready for regular duty in the majors, posting a 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB over his first 36.2 MLB innings.