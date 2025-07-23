Young (0-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles fell 6-3 to the Guardians, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander got tagged for runs in the first, third and fifth innings, with an Angel Martinez double chasing him from the game after 73 pitches (45 strikes). The three free passes were the most Young had issued since rejoining the big-league rotation in late June, and over five starts he's been pummeled for a 7.77 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 22 innings, serving up seven homers along the way. Zach Eflin (back) is expected to come off the IL on Wednesday, with Cade Povich (hip) and Kyle Bradish (elbow) not far behind him, so Young is likely headed back to Triple-A Norfolk.