Orioles' Brandon Young: Slated to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young will start Tuesday's game versus the Rangers in place of the injured Charlie Morton (elbow), Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Morton is battling elbow tendinitis but is expected to be ready to start Friday in Atlanta. However, with Cade Povich (hip) experiencing a setback on his rehab assignment, Young could be needed for multiple turns in the Orioles rotation. The rookie right-hander holds a 7.11 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 12.2 innings over his three starts with the big club this season.
