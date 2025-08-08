Young is slated to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With Zach Eflin (back) recently landing on the injured list and Kyle Bradish (elbow) and Tyler Wells (elbow) in the midst of rehab assignments, Young should continue to make regular turns through the rotation until the Baltimore pitching staff regains some health. For the season, Young owns a 5.88 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in 41.1 innings at the big-league level, but he's fared better over his last three starts with Baltimore, yielding a 3.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 15 frames.