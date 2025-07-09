Young didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old right-hander blanked New York through five innings, but O's interim manager Tony Mansolino went to his bullpen quickly after Young served up three straight extra-base hits to lead off the sixth, including a Ronny Mauricio solo shot. It was Young's best performance in the majors this season, and his first time lasting at least five innings for Baltimore in five trips to the mound. He'll try to build off this outing Sunday as he makes his team's final start before the All-Star break, at home against the Marlins.