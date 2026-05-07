Young (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Marlins after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings.

Young did just enough to record his first quality start of the season, but most importantly, he delivered a bounce-back performance after allowing 10 runs (four earned) in four frames against the Astros the last time out. This was also the first time Young pitched at least six innings in an outing, but the overall results have been far from attractive -- he has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his past three starts. Young will carry a 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against the Yankees.