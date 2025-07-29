The Orioles recalled Young from High-A Aberdeen and have designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Young is expected to start the second game of the twin bill. The right-hander hasn't fared well during his previous opportunities with the big club, collecting a 7.77 ERA over five starts. Young is likely to be returned to Norfolk after the spot start.