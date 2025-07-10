Morton did not factor into the decision in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Morton was able to work through traffic Thursday, ultimately allowing a lone run in the fifth inning in an eventual 3-1 Baltimore win. The 41-year-old right-hander has turned things around after a brutal start to the season, posting a 2.72 ERA in his last seven outings (36.1 innings). Overall, Morton's ERA sits at 5.18 with a 1.52 WHIP and 88:38 K:BB across 83.1 innings this year.