Burnes (9-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out five.

It's just the second loss for Burnes in his last 11 outings -- still, the right-hander was able to make it through at least six innings for a 14th straight start despite allowing nine hits, matching a season high. Overall, Burnes has lived up to expectations in his first year in Baltimore. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 2.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 110:25 K:BB across 118.2 innings.