The Orioles added Kremer to their 60-man roster pool Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Kremer will take the 60-man spot of infielder Richie Martin (wrist), who was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Orioles will have Kremer report to their alternative summer-camp site in Bowie, so the right-handed pitcher doesn't look as though he'll warrant any serious consideration for the Opening Day roster. Kremer saw action at three minor-league levels in 2019, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 113.2 innings.