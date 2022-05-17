Kremer (oblique) will report to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kremer has been sidelined since early April with the left oblique strain, so he'll likely need at least two outings in the minors to get stretched back out for starting duties. Given that he submitted a lowly 7.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across his 13 starts with the big club in 2022, Kremer won't be guaranteed a rotation spot with the Orioles at the conclusion of his rehab assignment. Whether Kremer slots into the Baltimore rotation, works out of the bullpen or gets optioned to Triple-A Norfolk once activated from the 10-day injured list will likely be determined by how he performs on his rehab assignment in addition to how back-end starters Spenser Watkins and Kyle Bradish fare in their next few outings.