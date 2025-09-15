Kremer (forearm) is slated to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he didn't require a stint on the injured list after departing his Sept. 5 start against the Dodgers due to forearm discomfort, Kremer had one turn in the rotation skipped and ended up missing a week and a half of action due to the injury. Fortunately, Kremer seems to have checked out fine following a bullpen session Friday, leaving the Orioles optimistic that he'll be ready to handle something close to a normal workload Tuesday. Prior to sustaining the injury, Kremer had posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB in 50 innings over his nine starts since the All-Star break.